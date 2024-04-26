Kim Zolciak found herself in hot water this week after a controversial Instagram post sparked outrage among fans and even upset one of her daughters.

The 45-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star's recent Instagram message featured a black-and-white photo of herself with her estranged husband and daughter Ariana's father, Kroy Biermann, accompanied by the hashtags "#RIP 💔 #LinkInBio."

The post quickly drew ire from fans, prompting Kim to issue a statement addressing the criticism. Taking to Instagram, she expressed frustration over the backlash, stating, "...I am TIRED OF ALL THE LIES and ACCUSATIONS. EVERY DAY it’s always something new. I'm tired of so much BS being thrown my way."

Kim clarified that the post was not intended to suggest Kroy's death but rather served as a metaphorical farewell to their relationship, which she likened to a form of loss. She emphasized that she would never announce such news on social media in such a manner, calling out followers for jumping to conclusions.

"So everyone in the world, it seems, is talking about my post yesterday. Let's be clear— at no point did I claim Kroy was dead nor did I allude to that... People also need to get serious," Kim wrote via Warped Speed.

"Do you actually think if Kroy died—even with all of the issues we've had—my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached?"

Kim's daughter, Ariana, also took to social media to express her dismay over the post. In a TikTok video, the 22-year-old shared her shock upon seeing the misleading message, admitting she "physically [didn't] have any f**king words" upon initially encountering it.

In the emotional video, Ariana questioned her mother's actions, expressing her distress and confusion over the situation. Despite her love for her mother, Ariana conveyed her disappointment, highlighting the post's impact on her.

"I physically don’t have any f**king words," she said, visibly upset. "What? Like, what? … What would you do in this situation?"

Addressing Kim directly, Ariana conveyed her conflicted emotions. "I love you, but I just, like… My heart, like, tugging. Like, no. The f**k?"

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage. After nearly two months of contentious back-and-forth allegations, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars surprised everyone when they announced they were dismissing their divorce filings in early July.

However, the following month, Kroy filed for divorce again. Kim responded with a motion to dismiss his divorce petition, alleging that they were still sleeping together. Kroy alleged that his ex's motion was a "delay tactic."

Kroy and Kim have four children together: Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. Kroy filed to adopt Kim's two daughters, Ariana and Brielle, shortly after they wed. In July 2013, Brielle and Ariana legally changed their last names when the adoption became final.

Over the past few years, Kim's financial woes have continued to mount. Last month, a judge ordered that she and daughter Brielle Biermann's 2019 Range Rover be repossessed after they failed to make payments on the luxury vehicle. Court documents obtained by People stated that the "past due" amount was $83,969.35.

After failing to make the monthly $1,903 payments, Ally Bank sued and the judge ordered the car to be repossessed. According to Page Six, the former reality TV stars were ordered to hand over the keys to the Sheriff Marshal or other law enforcement authorities, or advice officials of the car's exact location so it can be repossessed.

This news came out not long after Kim and Kroy were ordered to pay $5,000 for a parental fitness evaluator amid their ongoing contentious divorce. And as ET previously reported, the former NFL player also had his Rolls-Royce repossessed after BMW Financial Services sued him for failing to make payments. He also owed money to his divorce lawyer, according to court documents.

Amid their divorce, Kroy claimed in court docs last September that the estranged spouses are "financially destitute." Their financial situation had become so bad that Kroy claimed that the IRS had a lien on their mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia, for unpaid taxes in the amount of $1.1 million. The financial burden he previously laid out in court documents is exactly why he wanted the court to grant him permission to sell the estranged couple's home. He claimed that "the only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time."

The mansion has since been put on the market.

