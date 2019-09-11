Bruce Beresford-Redman is free and back in the United States.

The former Survivor and Pimp My Ride producer was released from Mexican prison two months ago after serving time for the murder of his wife, Monica Burgos Beresford-Redman, and has returned to Southern California, according to multiple reports.

ET has reached out to Beresford-Redman's attorney for comment.

In 2012, Beresford-Redman was extradited to Mexico to stand trial and was behind bars leading up to his conviction in 2015. The 48-year-old was then sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Monica Burgos Beresford-Redman. However, he was released after serving a total of seven and a half years.

Beresford-Redman and his family have always maintained his innocence.

He and his wife had been vacationing just outside Cancun, Mexico, in 2010 when Monica vanished soon after a shopping trip in the destination city. Her body was discovered in the sewer of the Moon Palace resort, where the pair was staying with their two children.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The autopsy determined that Monica was killed by asphyxia -- suffocation. Her body was also heavily bruised and beaten.

Soon, the TV producer became a prime suspect. Mexican authorities said Beresford-Redman had struck his wife in the head with some type of implement, then choked her to death, before disposing of the body in the resort's sewer.

He was detained in California, before being extradited to Cancun two years later, where he was convicted.

In 2014, Beresford-Redman agreed to his first interview from behind bars in which he described incarceration as "chaos."

"I agreed to do these video diaries to give a sense of what life was like here in hell," he said in the video diaries. "My existence in here has become a very basic struggle to simply survive."

Back in California on Wednesday, Beresford-Redman was nearly unrecognizable sporting a shaved head and a large beard while out with family.

P&P / MEGA

Get more updates on legal stories below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meek Mill Plea Deal Ends Case With No More Time in Prison

Mac Miller's Father Speaks Out After Man Is Arrested for Allegedly Supplying the Drugs That Killed His Son

Simone Biles Speaks Out After Her Brother Is Arrested and Accused of Triple Homicide

Related Gallery