'Survivor' Reveals the Season 46 Cast: Meet the 18 Castaways

The show's 46th season will premiere Feb. 28 on CBS.
Survivor has 18 new castaways. On Monday, CBS unveiled the people who will compete for the $1 million prize when season 46 premieres on Feb. 28.
Hosted by Jeff Probst, season 46 of Survivor will build upon the show's legacy, as it puts its players through the ultimate physical and mental test in Fiji.
The contestants, who will be divided into three tribes of six, must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game.
The players, all of whom are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective, will endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach, from moral dilemmas to extreme situations and new twists in the game.
In the end, only one will outwit, outplay and outlast to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
Meet the 18 castaways below.
Name: Q Burdette
Age: 29
Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Jessica "Jess" Chong
Age: 37
Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario
Current Residence: San Francisco, California
Occupation: Software engineer
Name: Charlie Davis
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Law student
Name: Tevin Davis
Age: 24
Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia
Occupation: Actor
Name: Tiffany Nicole Ervin
Age: 33 Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey
Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey
Occupation: Artist
Name: Moriah Gaynor
Age: 28 Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Current Residence: San Diego, California
Occupation: Program coordinator
Name: Maria Shrime Gonzalez
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Parent coach
Name: Bhanu Gopal
Age: 41
Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts
Occupation: IT quality analyst
Name: Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams
Age: 32
Hometown: Berbice, Guyana
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: International brand mentor
Name: David "Jelinsky" Jelinsky
Age: 22
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Slot machine salesman
Name: Ben Katzman
Age: 31 Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Musician
Name: Hunter McKnight
Age: 28
Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi
Occupation: Science teacher
Name: Randen Montalvo
Age: 41
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Aerospace tech
Name: Tim Spicer
Age: 31
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: College coach
Name: Soda Thompson
Age: 27 Hometown: Long Island, New York
Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
Occupation: Special education teacher
Name: Venus Vafa
Age: 24 Hometown: Hill, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Data analyst
Name: Kenzie Petty
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
Occupation: Salon owner
Name: Liz Wilcox
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Michigan
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Marketing strategist
Survivor's 46th edition will kick off with two historic two-hour episodes for the premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and the second episode on Wednesday, March 6, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season.
