'Survivor' Reveals the Season 46 Cast: Meet the 18 Castaways

Survivor has 18 new castaways. On Monday, CBS unveiled the people who will compete for the $1 million prize when season 46 premieres on Feb. 28.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, season 46 of Survivor will build upon the show's legacy, as it puts its players through the ultimate physical and mental test in Fiji.

The contestants, who will be divided into three tribes of six, must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game.

The players, all of whom are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective, will endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach, from moral dilemmas to extreme situations and new twists in the game.

In the end, only one will outwit, outplay and outlast to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

Meet the 18 castaways below.

CBS

Name: Q Burdette

Age: 29

Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi

Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee

Occupation: Real estate agent

CBS

Name: Jessica "Jess" Chong

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Software engineer

CBS

Name: Charlie Davis

Age: 26

Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Law student

CBS

Name: Tevin Davis

Age: 24

Hometown: Goochland, Virginia

Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia

Occupation: Actor

CBS

Name: Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Age: 33 Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey

Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Occupation: Artist

CBS

Name: Moriah Gaynor

Age: 28 Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Current Residence: San Diego, California

Occupation: Program coordinator

CBS

Name: Maria Shrime Gonzalez

Age: 48

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Current Residence: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Parent coach

CBS

Name: Bhanu Gopal

Age: 41

Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India

Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts

Occupation: IT quality analyst

CBS

Name: Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams

Age: 32

Hometown: Berbice, Guyana

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: International brand mentor

CBS

Name: David "Jelinsky" Jelinsky

Age: 22

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Slot machine salesman

CBS

Name: Ben Katzman

Age: 31 Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Musician

CBS

Name: Hunter McKnight

Age: 28

Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi

Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi

Occupation: Science teacher

CBS

Name: Randen Montalvo

Age: 41

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Aerospace tech

CBS

Name: Tim Spicer

Age: 31

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: College coach

CBS

Name: Soda Thompson

Age: 27 Hometown: Long Island, New York

Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey

Occupation: Special education teacher

CBS

Name: Venus Vafa

Age: 24 Hometown: Hill, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Data analyst

CBS

Name: Kenzie Petty

Age: 29

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Salon owner

CBS

Name: Liz Wilcox

Age: 35

Hometown: Luther, Michigan

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Marketing strategist

Survivor's 46th edition will kick off with two historic two-hour episodes for the premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and the second episode on Wednesday, March 6, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season.

RELATED CONTENT: