Congratulations are in order for Nico Santos and Zeke Smith after they got married in Palm Springs, California, over the weekend, ET confirms.

Santos is known for roles in Superstore and Crazy Rich Asians, while Smith made history as the first-ever trans man to compete on Survivor.

The couple had been dating for nearly six years before tying the knot on Saturday at the Parker Hotel -- and the wedding happened to align with Palm Springs' Pride weekend.

Sharing the news with People ahead of the big day, Smith tells the outlet that their partnership with Santos has been solidified long before any wedding ceremony. "For us, we've been together for almost six years," they share. "We own a home together, have a joint bank account. We're each other's emergency contacts. By all sorts of usual metrics we are married."

Smith continues, "But actually having the ceremony, making it legal, it's about becoming a family. We're in it forever. Through thick and thin and easy and hard. We're going to be the person that's there for the other one."

Santos and Smith got engaged in April 2022 while at the GLAAD Media Awards. After they both gave speeches about LGBTQAI+ representation in the media, Smith proposed to Santos! Getting engaged at the GLAAD Media Awards held special meaning for the couple because they met at the same event nearly six years prior.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for GLAAD

Now after their nuptials, the newlyweds are celebrating a "mini-moon" in Joshua Tree before their larger honeymoon in Europe next year. Santos and Smith tell People they are planning a trip throughout Italy, from Rome to the Amalfi Coast to Tuscany.

"It's just really great to finally have met your person who is going to hold your hand and will have your back no matter what," Santos says. "It just makes life a little less scary to chase your dreams and the fear of falling on your face. It just makes everything a little less scary pursuing that because you know that somebody's got your back and will catch you."

