Love is in the air for Survivor alum Parvati Shallow and Canadian comedian Mae Martin.

In separate posts on Instagram, the comedian, 36, and $1 million winner of Survivor: Micronesia, 41, announced their relationship by sharing a series of pictures of them from a photo booth.

"Parv’s here, she’s queer, Happy New Year," Martin shared, holding up the photo strip in front of a Christmas tree. The pictures show the couple giving pecks on the cheek, embracing and kissing each other. Martin also shared a video of them on a ferris wheel with The Traitors star winking at the camera.

"We're here. We're queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈🏳️‍⚧️" Shallow wrote on Instagram in her own post.

Underneath Martin's post, some of her famous friends congratulated the couple on going Instagram official and sharing their love with the world.

"❤️❤️❤️" responded Community star Alison Brie.

"Cuties!!!" wrote Zooey Deschanel.

"🥰💝" added Olivia Munn.

Prior to her relationship with the comedian, Shallow was married to fellow Survivor contestant John Fincher. They began dating in 2014, and married in 2017.

In August 2021, the couple filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." They share one daughter, Alma, 5.

Shallow will next appear on the upcoming season of Peacock's The Traitors, which airs on the streaming service beginning on Jan. 12.

