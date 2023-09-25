Survivor host Jeff Probst has surfed many changing tides since his first season with the popular reality show, and the upcoming season 45 will be no different.

Probst spoke with ET ahead of the new season's premiere, saying fans of the show are in for an especially indulgent treat this year.

"The biggest change is we have 90-minute episodes," Probst told ET's Rachel Smith. "If you're a Survivor fan, there's so much more that happens that we can't show because of limits, so that allows you to do more fun things on the show."

CBS announced the extended episode length earlier this month, promising a grittier competition than in past installments, with further moral dilemmas and extreme situations.

Probst added that this year's contestants "had a great group of players. They're really into the strategy. Seconds into episode 1, a player starts."

The beloved reality host has had his fair share of celebrity interactions after 23 years with the show. His most memorable? "I met Sia through Survivor, and we're now friends," Probst said.

Probst added that the Australian singer often gives cash prizes to her favorite contestants, saying that "the Sia award began randomly. She comes up with her wig [on] and says, 'I want to give money to this player because they really moved me.'"

Last season, Sia gifted three of her favorite contestants a combined total of $130,000. To date, Probst said, she has given over $900,000. "She could hit a million dollars this season," he said. "It's love, no gimmick. Just cash."

It's the celebrity involvement that Probst likes the most about his famous fans. "Now the players know this Sia award could come into play again," he said. "It's always at her discretion. I'm sure there are people out there wondering if they are worthy of a Sia award."

Twenty-three years in, Probst is still excited to get things moving for season 45. "I still remember season 1, tracking through the jungle because we had a very small crew and everyone carried a tripod and equipment," he said. "We knew we were creating something, we just didn't know what it would be. I will savor every moment that I'm out here."

Survivor season 45 debuts Sept. 27 on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT: