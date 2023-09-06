'Survivor' Reveals the Season 45 Cast: Meet the 18 Castaways

Survivor is gearing up for an epic 45th season. On Wednesday, CBS announced the 18 people who will compete for the title of Sole Survivor and its accompanying $1 million prize on a historic season of extended 90-minute original episodes.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the longer episodes will allow the show to take a deeper dive into the players’ stories as they’re stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji.

Throughout the season, viewers will watch the castaways, who will be divided into three tribes of six, for a society and adapt to physical and social surroundings while contending with treacherous new elements and navigating an ever-shifting social game.

The network promises that the season will be grittier than past installments, teasing that moral dilemmas and extreme situations, as well as mental and physical challenges, will test each and every player.

As for the players themselves, they come from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast.

Meet the 18 castaways below.

Name: Julie Alley

Age: 49

Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee

Current Residence: Brentwood, Tennessee

Occupation: Estate attorney

Name: Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup

Age: 30

Hometown: O'Fallon, Illinois

Current Residence: O’Fallon, Illinois

Occupation: Gym owner

Name: Drew Basile

Age: 23

Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Grad student

Name: Sabiyah Broderick

Age: 28

Hometown: Locust Grove, Georgia

Current Residence: Jacksonville, North Carolina

Occupation: Truck driver

Name: Austin Li Coon

Age: 26

Hometown: San Jose, California

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Grad student

Name: Brandon Donlon

Age: 26

Hometown: Sicklerville, New Jersey

Current Residence: Sicklerville, New Jersey

Occupation: Content producer

Name: Sean Edwards

Age: 35

Hometown: Lawrence, New Jersey

Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah

Occupation: School principal

Name: Emily Flippen

Age: 28

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Current Residence: Laurel, Maryland

Occupation: Investment analyst

Name: Kaleb Gebrewold

Age: 29

Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia

Occupation: Software sales

Name: Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya)

Age: 24

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Singer

Name: Brandon "Brando" Meyer

Age: 23

Hometown: Oak Park, California

Current Residence: Seattle, Washington

Occupation: Software developer

Name: Kendra McQuarrie

Age: 31

Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Occupation: Bartender

Name: Kellie Nalbandian

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Connecticut

Current Residence: New York, New York

Occupation: Critical care nurse

Name: Jake O’Kane

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Bruce Perreault

Age: 47

Hometown: West Warwick, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Hannah Rose

Age: 33

Hometown: Woodbridge, Connecticut

Current Residence: Baltimore City, Maryland

Occupation: Therapist

Name: Katurah Topps

Age: 35

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Civil rights attorney

Name: Dee Valladares

Age: 26

Hometown: Havana, Cuba

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Season 45 of Survivor will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 27 on CBS.

