'Survivor' Reveals the Season 45 Cast: Meet the 18 Castaways

'Survivor' season 45 cast
CBS promises that the milestone season will feature 'treacherous new elements.'

Survivor is gearing up for an epic 45th season. On Wednesday, CBS announced the 18 people who will compete for the title of Sole Survivor and its accompanying $1 million prize on a historic season of extended 90-minute original episodes.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the longer episodes will allow the show to take a deeper dive into the players’ stories as they’re stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji.

Throughout the season, viewers will watch the castaways, who will be divided into three tribes of six, for a society and adapt to physical and social surroundings while contending with treacherous new elements and navigating an ever-shifting social game.

The network promises that the season will be grittier than past installments, teasing that moral dilemmas and extreme situations, as well as mental and physical challenges, will test each and every player.

As for the players themselves, they come from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast.

Meet the 18 castaways below.

 

Name: Julie Alley
Age: 49
Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee
Current Residence: Brentwood, Tennessee 
Occupation: Estate attorney

Name: Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup
Age: 30
Hometown: O'Fallon, Illinois
Current Residence: O’Fallon, Illinois
Occupation: Gym owner

Name: Drew Basile
Age: 23
Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Grad student

Name: Sabiyah Broderick
Age: 28
Hometown: Locust Grove, Georgia
Current Residence: Jacksonville, North Carolina
Occupation: Truck driver

Name: Austin Li Coon
Age: 26
Hometown: San Jose, California
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Grad student

Name: Brandon Donlon
Age: 26
Hometown: Sicklerville, New Jersey
Current Residence: Sicklerville, New Jersey
Occupation: Content producer

Name: Sean Edwards
Age: 35
Hometown: Lawrence, New Jersey
Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah
Occupation: School principal

Name: Emily Flippen
Age: 28
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Current Residence: Laurel, Maryland
Occupation: Investment analyst

Name: Kaleb Gebrewold
Age: 29
Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia
Occupation: Software sales

Name: Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya)
Age: 24
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Singer

Name: Brandon "Brando" Meyer
Age: 23
Hometown: Oak Park, California
Current Residence: Seattle, Washington
Occupation: Software developer

Name: Kendra McQuarrie
Age: 31
Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts 
Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Occupation: Bartender

Name: Kellie Nalbandian
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Connecticut
Current Residence: New York, New York
Occupation: Critical care nurse

Name: Jake O’Kane
Age: 26
Hometown: Hanson, Massachusetts 
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts 
Occupation: Attorney

Name: Bruce Perreault
Age: 47
Hometown: West Warwick, Rhode Island
Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island
Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Hannah Rose
Age: 33
Hometown: Woodbridge, Connecticut 
Current Residence: Baltimore City, Maryland
Occupation: Therapist

Name: Katurah Topps
Age: 35
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Civil rights attorney

Name: Dee Valladares
Age: 26
Hometown: Havana, Cuba
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Entrepreneur

Season 45 of Survivor will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 27 on CBS.

