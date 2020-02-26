'Survivor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 3 of 'Winners at War'

Adam's ready to go after the "big dogs" on Survivor -- but will he succeed?

Boston Rob and his old school alliance have been pulling all the strings so far on this season of Survivor: Winners at War, but after voting out a member of their own, Danni, on last week's episode, the power may be shifting.

The new school players now outweigh the old school ones on Rob's Sele tribe, so it may be time for him, Parvati and Ethan to watch their backs. Meanwhile, on Dakal, Sandra worries that the target on her back is growing.

ET will be live blogging Wednesday's episode. Circle back when it kicks off for updates on everything that's going down.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

