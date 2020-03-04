'Survivor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 4 of 'Winners at War'

Adam tried to make a big move on last week's episode of Survivor: Winners at War-- but did it set up his demise?

Boston Rob's old school alliance with Parvati and Ethan crumbled on the Sele tribe, with Ethan voted out in a shocking blindside. But now it seems Adam -- who tried to mastermind the fall of the alliance -- could be in trouble. The promo for Wednesday's episode shows the Sele tribe starting to turn on Adam for trying to play both sides.

Meanwhile, after a few days of safety, things may be shaking up on Dakal, with Tyson ready to start playing the game.

ET will be live blogging Wednesday's episode. Circle back when it kicks off for minute-by-minute updates of everything going down.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Survivor: Winners at War': Another Boston Rob Ally Gets Voted Out in a Shocking Blindside

'Survivor': Ethan Zohn Says It Wasn't a 'Smart Decision' to Return for 'Winners at War'

'Survivor': Parvati Shallow on How the Show Has Helped Her Find Herself Again After Motherhood (Exclusive)

‘Survivor’ Couple Dishes on Getting Married After 39 Days on a Deserted Island (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery