Oh, Christian. Never in 37 seasons of Survivor have we gotten a spearfishing tutorial quite like this.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, in which the 32-year-old robotics scientist attempts to go spearfishing for the first time -- and gives us a hilariously scientific play-by-play of what went down.

"So, spearfishing on 'Survivor,' essentially is three equipment components, one of which is the snorkel mask, to make sure you can both see and breathe underwater. You have the flippers, which are a bit awkward to walk in, as I found out the hard way," Christian says.

"I've never put on a pair of flippers, I believe. Just every step was a blow to my general self-worth. Just the personal ego agony," he continues, "but once you get in the water, it's nice."

"And of course, sort of the business-end, here, the spear," Christian demonstrates. "Essentially, you turn this into a spring-loaded murder machine, so you hold it back, store a bunch of potential energy, as we call it in the physics business, and you release it in the form of kinetic energy -- i.e. stabbing."

See if Christian's fishing expedition proves to be a success in the video player above. Needless to say, the Tallahassee, Florida, native has entertained us from the beginning of this season.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

