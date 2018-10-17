'Survivor' Suffers Second Game-Ending Injury of the Season

The David tribe just can't catch a break on Survivor.

Wednesday's episode of Survivor: David vs. Goliath saw the second game-ending injury of the season when Bi Nguyen revealed she was leaving the game due to a leg injury. The MMA fighter made the call at the top of the episode, as the tribes assembled for what they thought was their next reward challenge (Surprise, it was a tribe swap!).

Bi couldn't help but tear up as she announced her decision to leave the game. "These are a band of misfits and I'm glad that I was forced to get to know them... they're amazing human beings," she said of her tribe. "I know they're going to rock it but sad to say it won't be with me."

The tribe suffered their first medical evacuation in the season premiere when contestant Pat Cusack was hit with a freak back injury during a routine boat ride back to camp. Pat was transported to the beach on a stretcher, where he was evaluated by doctors for a back injury. He barely seemed conscious, and during an interview with ET after the episode aired, he confirmed that he had "no recollection" of the accident.

"I knew it was scary, but I didn't know how scary it was. And to just see how it was, with the convulsing and my eyes rolling back, and snot coming out of my nose, it was definitely very, very emotional to see," he confessed.

On Wednesday's episode, fellow David tribe member Davie Rickenbacker confessed that Bi's injury was a big loss to their game. "We doubt ourselves here and there, but the thing about Davids is our endurance," he said.

Check back with ETonline on Thursday for our interview with Bi. Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

