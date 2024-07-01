Eva Amurri has tied the knot with her longtime love, chef Ian Hock.

The 39-year-old actress and blogger -- who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon and her ex, director Franco Amurri -- exchanged vows with Ian, 39, at Windrift Hall in New York's Hudson Valley on Saturday.

The couple tied the knot in front of an intimate gathering of around 40 guests -- including Sarandon and her former partner, Tim Robbins -- according to People.

This is Eva's second marriage after she was previously wed to former soccer star Kyle Martino. They split in 2019, following a 9-year marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2020. Eva shares three kids with her ex: daughter Marlowe, 9, and sons Major, 7, and Mateo, 4.

All three of her children were incorporated into the wedding ceremony over the weekend, and served as the couple's wedding party, so to speak. Eva and her kids participated in a "hand fastening" ceremony as part of the nuptials, to symbolically bond the family members together.

During the wedding, Eva stunned in a strapless, corseted Kim Kassas wedding gown, per People, while Ian wore a custom tailored navy blue suit.

Eva shared some cute snapshots from the special day to her Instagram Story, including a portrait of her new wedded family as a whole.

Eva Amurri shared a photo of herself, her new husband, Ian Hock, and her three children on her wedding day on June 29, 2024. - Eva Amurri/Instagram

Eva and Ian first revealed their engagement back in February 2023, when she took to Instagram to share the happy news.

"Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us," she wrote at the time. "We are so so so happy. Can't wait to spend all the rest of our days together."

She also added lyrics from Taylor Swift’s hit song, Lover, writing, "My Heart’s Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All’s Well That Ends Well To End Up With You."

Eva revealed that Ian popped the question in the garden of the Rodin Museum, calling it her “most favorite museum in Paris."

The pair’s engagement came over two years after she confirmed their romance on her Happily Eva After blog.

Shortly before Eva announced her engagement, she reflected on her childhood in show business, which often felt "surreal" and likened it to living "in a circus."

ET spoke with Sarandon in January 2023 about her daughter's comments, and the celebrated actress shared, "I think normal is very overrated."

"I think everyone likes to go to the circus, so I don't see any problem with that as long as all the animals don't get too out of control," she said. "I think our life is unusual and they're exposed to lots of [things]. I dragged them with me whenever I worked, so they went all over the globe. I think it's one of the best things that I ever gave them, that view of their place in the world."

"Also, they're very flexible and adjustable and I think that's a really, really important thing for kids to have that adults have," Sarandon added. "So, no apologies here. I'll talk to her therapist, but I don't apologize."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: