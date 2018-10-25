Suspicious Package Sent to Robert De Niro in NYC

A suspicious package was sent to actor Robert De Niro Thursday morning in New York, CBS News has learned. Sources say the package is similar to ones that were sent Wednesday to several high-profile Democratic figures and CNN, which contained "potentially destructive" devices.

The bomb squad responded, examined the device under an X-ray and removed it. Sources told CBS News that the package appears to be from the same sender who targeted former U.S. presidents and other politicians on Wednesday.

The Secret Service intercepted two packages that were addressed to former President Obama's home in Washington and Bill and Hillary Clinton's residence in Westchester County, New York.

Update: The package has been removed from the location. Expect a heavy police presence and residual traffic in the area as we continue our investigation with our law enforcement partners. #Tribeca — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

Another package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan at the New York City offices of CNN, prompting CNN's bureau and the Time Warner Center to evacuate.

Crude but functional low-ordnance explosive devices found in at least two of the packages consisted of a pipe, wires and black powder, a law enforcement official told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Oct. 25, 2018 at 6:50 a.m. ET.

