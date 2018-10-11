Michelle Obama Shares the Secret to Her Successful Marriage

In 2018, few public figures are as beloved as Michelle Obama. Her strength, wit and confidence have inspired generations. But, would she ever consider running for public office like her husband, former president Barack Obama?



“Absolutely not,” she answered on Tuesday's Today show while there to help celebrate International Day of the Girl. “'As a woman, you understand where your voice works best. Where you want to operate. What space you want to be in. I have never wanted to be a politician, you know, and it’s one of those things that… nothing has changed in me to make me want to run for elected office.”



“I want to serve. I want to do work. I wanna to be out there,” she continued. “But there’s so many ways to make an impact. Politics is just not my thing, it’s as simple as that. And that’s what I want these girls— Find your passion. Don’t let somebody tell you what they think you should be. It’s up to you to determine [what's] your message and how you want to use your voice.”

The 54-year-old former first lady also opened up about how she and her husband maintain a loving marriage after all these years, but especially after the bustle of the White House.



“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms,” she shared. “When he enters my bathroom sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are you in here?’ And he’s like, ‘I live here. Can I enjoy my bathroom too?’ He’s been good. We’ve both been busy. We’re working on books, so that keeps us busy… And we’ve got kids in college. One kid in college [Malia]. One on the way [Sasha]. So we’ve got a senior in high school, so it’s all the drama that goes with… senior year is quite intense because it’s testing, it’s applications, it’s grades. So we are riding that wave with our seniors.”

