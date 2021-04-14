Before Taylor Swift pulled out her "mood board" during her brief appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colberton Tuesday night, her devoted Swifties were already consulting their own conspiracy theory boards.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter is notorious for dropping a slew of Easter eggs into her interviews, and her five-minute appearance got the Internet buzzing.

Swift is currently re-recording her masters and just dropped her first -- Fearless (Taylor's Version) -- last week. But after the Colbert interview, fans think they have a clear idea of what's coming next.

Thanks to Swift's references to her hit "Shake It Off" and the location New York, New York, not to mention she actually gave a shoutout to "my album 1989," fans feel that 1989 is next.

Swift first released 1989 in 2014. The hit record features many memorable singles including "Blank Space," "Welcome to New York," "Style," and "Out of the Woods."

taylor swift is so cruel and i love it#1989TaylorsVersionpic.twitter.com/RePKqRfy60 — rin²⁸◟̽◞̽ (@houaylorshome) April 14, 2021

Mom. Come get me. Taylor Swift has left more easter eggs and I’m scared pic.twitter.com/kIpBauHRgR — fearlessly, Irene 🤍 (@lillyswiftt13) April 14, 2021

that wasn’t an interview, that was taylor swift dangling information in front of our faces and telling us to come and get it — mirrorball (@myheartredheart) April 14, 2021

specific things taylor said on stephen colbert:

2008, 18, 44 years 179 days, 513, 54, new york, new york, 1989, scoozi’s chicago, you need to calm down, stephen king, dark tower, the shining, the stand, 511, 33035, shake it off



do what you will with this info. #TaylorSwift — julianne (@swiftzys) April 14, 2021

taylor swift on the stephen colbert show in a nutshell:



"hi i'm taylor and there's one thing you should know about me... i was born in 1989!" — Patrick (@READYF0RlT) April 14, 2021

Miss @taylorswift13 hinted multiple times at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) IS COMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) April 14, 2021

taylor swift just dropped fearless, hinted at 1989 and is wearing a cardigan—I’M SO CONFUSED ERA WISE😭pic.twitter.com/QdYtK9dHTL — TUSHAR (@reputushion) April 14, 2021

normal artists announcements: ______ is coming.



taylor swift: does a whole ass interview with weird easter eggs — ♡ (@fancysnaake) April 14, 2021

taylor swift fans trying to explain why they think #1989TaylorsVersion is the next album to be re-recorded pic.twitter.com/UgQVlfKyzG — jen ☾ (Taylor’s Version) (@harrysuitss) April 14, 2021

me: uhhhh 1989 coming because she said shake it off?



swifties: based on the trajectory of the moon and the sun 44 years and 179 days before stephen king was born, and the knowledge that taylor swift had her first pizza at 3:23 pm on the 12th of october 1992, it's safe to assume — eli !! (@areyouokeli) April 14, 2021

