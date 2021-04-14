Swifties Think Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Next Album She's Re-Recorded: Here's Why
Before Taylor Swift pulled out her "mood board" during her brief appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colberton Tuesday night, her devoted Swifties were already consulting their own conspiracy theory boards.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter is notorious for dropping a slew of Easter eggs into her interviews, and her five-minute appearance got the Internet buzzing.
Swift is currently re-recording her masters and just dropped her first -- Fearless (Taylor's Version) -- last week. But after the Colbert interview, fans think they have a clear idea of what's coming next.
Thanks to Swift's references to her hit "Shake It Off" and the location New York, New York, not to mention she actually gave a shoutout to "my album 1989," fans feel that 1989 is next.
Swift first released 1989 in 2014. The hit record features many memorable singles including "Blank Space," "Welcome to New York," "Style," and "Out of the Woods."
Check out the tweets below to see how fans are reacting to Swift's latest interview:
