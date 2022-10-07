Sylvester Stallone never saw it coming -- a smooch from his wife, Jennifer Flavin!

The now-reconciled couple was spotted in midtown Manhattan and while out and about, the Rocky star, who was seen walking ahead of his wife, somehow didn't notice Flavin was about to plant a kiss on his neck. It's a cute PDA moment for the couple who reconciled about a month after she filed for divorce.

They enjoyed date night in the city Thursday after they were spotted leaving Ralph Lauren's restaurant, The Polo Bar. They seemed to be smiling as they walked arm in arm.

The playful display comes not long after the couple decided they weren't calling it quits after all. She filed for divorce in August and while it wasn't clear what led to her filing the paperwork, there were signs the divorce proceedings were going to be contentious.

After citing that the marriage between them was "irretrievably broken," Flavin then said in her divorce papers, obtained by ET, that she believed Stallone was hiding marital assets and, as such, had requested that the court instruct Stallone "from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings." He denied it.

And, in an effort to turn down the temperature, Stallone told ET, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

But in a matter of weeks, the couple worked things out.

"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," Stallone's spokesperson told Page Six. "They are both extremely happy."

People also reported the couple's reconciliation.

