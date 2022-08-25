While things may be rocky in his personal life, Sylvester Stallone was all smiles at the screening for his new film, Samaritan.

Stallone surprised fans at New York City's AMC Empire 25 theater Thursday night, who were catching an early look at the film before it hits theaters and Amazon Prime Video Friday. In photos taken from the screening, Stallone, who was dressed to impress in a Navy-blue suit and shirt, high-fived fans and delivered a speech before firing up the film for the big screen.

The surprise outing marks the first time Stallone has stepped out since news broke that his wife, Jennifer Flavin, had filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor after 25 years of marriage.

ET confirmed Wednesday that Flavin filed for divorce last Friday in Florida. According to the filing, she wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the divorce proceedings. She also believes her husband is hiding marital assets.

"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings," read the divorce docs.

Additionally, Flavin wants to keep her last name and has asked that Stallone not be permitted to move anything from their marital assets.

Stallone reacted to the split via his rep, telling ET, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The split comes after earlier this week, it was reported that Stallone covered up a portrait of his wife, located on his bicep, with new ink. The cover-up was revealed in since-deleted pictures that were posted by artist Zach Perez. Flavin's face was replaced by a photo of Sly’s iconic character, Rocky’s, bull mastiff, Butkus.

While the cover-up led fans to believe that there was trouble in paradise for the longtime lovers, Stallone's rep told the Daily Mail at the time that there was no cause for alarm.

"Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," the rep said in a statement. "As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

In a new interview with TMZ Wednesday, Stallone stuck to the same story, adding that he still has a tattoo of Flavin on his back. Elsewhere in the interview, he attempted to clear up rumors that the pair had split over an argument about Butkus, insisting that they "did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument." Instead, the Rambo actor said the couple simply, "just went in different directions."

"I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her," he added. "She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997, and in May, the pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone gushed alongside a series of images of him and Flavin. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin took to the comments to react to the actor's message. "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!," she wrote.

