SZA Reveals Why She Had Her Breast Implants Removed

SZA isn't messing around when it comes to her health. The 34-year-old singer, who also goes by Solána Imani Rowe, recently opened up about her decision to get her breast implants removed due being a high risk for breast cancer.

During an interview on the SHE MD podcast, SZA shared that both her mom, Audrey Rowe, and her aunt have histories of breast cancer, which, combined with her dense breast tissue, give her a 53 percent chance of contracting the disease at some point in her life.

"With my risk of breast cancer and then with the actual, I have markers in my breast, metal markers in my breast for the fibrosis for these lumps or whatever, I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants," SZA admitted, saying she did so anyway.

But ultimately, the "Kill Bill" singer decided to reverse the procedure.

"I took them out," she revealed. "I put them in. They ended up hurting me. I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense, and I'm not supposed to have breast implants."

She added of the implants, "I didn't feel good and it was painful, so I took them out."

In addition to her since-reversed breast augmentation, SZA previously shared that she got a Brazilian butt lift.

"I treat my butt like a purse; it's just there to enhance whatever else," she told Elle magazine in 2023. "And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself."

She added, "I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time. I didn't succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more a**.'"

