Foodies, unite! Taco Bell -- loved by Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pete Davidson, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick -- is joining forces with Yeastie Boys Bagels, with fans including Jerry Seinfeld, Sofia Richie, Michael B. Jordan, Diane Keaton, Brooklyn Beckham and more, for a yummy collaboration.

The fast food chain and bagel truck concept are bringing their special flavors to breakfast lovers across Los Angeles, where visitors will have the chance to try Taco Bell's fluffy eggs, melty cheese and crispy hash browns paired with Yeastie Boys Bagels' signature cream cheese spreads, freshly-baked bagels and spices.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Think: Unique takes on quesadillas, burritos, Crunchwraps, and more, on dishes called The Game Over Breakfast Crunchwrap, the Cheddy Melt Breakfast Burrito, the Everything Breakfast Quesadilla, the Cinnamon Twist Bagel Sando, the Grilled Cheese Bagel Sando, and the Bell Bagel & Saucy Schmear, that feature an exclusive seasoning.

The best part? All six-item menu options will be served free of charge to customers, with one item per customer, while supplies last.

"The most important element that we bring to all of our brand partnerships is collaboration. We've worked hard to fuse our classic breakfast flavors that fans love with Yeastie Boys' distinctive take on breakfast and are excited to provide our SoCal fans and foodies this uniquely Taco Bell experience throughout the streets of Los Angeles," Rene Pisciotti, Taco Bell's Executive Chef, said in a press release.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

"We're thrilled that our think tank sessions with Rene and our friends at Taco Bell have come to life in a way that is authentic to all that we believe a bagel should be. What began as a mutual love for serving up imaginative breakfast items with our classic morning offerings has evolved into a limited time menu that’s sure to please the people of Los Angeles," Evan Fox, Owner of Yeastie Boys Bagels, added.

The Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Bagels mashup is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST on Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26. Follow @tacobell and @yeastieboybagels on Instagram to see where the food trucks are popping up.

