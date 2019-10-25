There's a real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb, and ET got a special look inside the stunning home.

ET's Keltie Knight was at the stunning villa on Friday, where she toured the three-story mansion that comes outfitted with Barbie's own clothes, plush furniture and a gorgeous pool with equally magical view.

People who rent the mansion also get to try on Barbie's clothes in her career closet. The iconic doll has had over 200 jobs, and guests have plenty stylish looks to choose from. She's also a couture girl, with over 70 designers, including Yves Saint Laurent and Dior, creating clothes for the legendary Mattel figure.

Barbie celebrated her 60th birthday this year, and she has been a major part of many celebs' lives. Jennifer Lopez had two different Barbies created for her, but she's not the only star who grew up obsessed with the glam dolls!

Jodie Sweetin and Kirsten Dunst showed ET their Barbie collections back when they were child stars.

"I also have the Barbie Dreamhouse," Sweetin told ET during her Full House days. "I used to have to have the Barbie car, but my dad threw it away."

Demi Moore also helped design a special-edition Barbie that looked just like her. From classic movie stars like Elizabeth Taylor to Beyonce and Cher, it's the ultimate status symbol to have a Barbie created in your honor!

