Tallulah Willis Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Autism as an Adult

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, has publicly disclosed her autism diagnosis for the first time.

The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Friday, in which the 30-year-old shared a nostalgic video from her childhood.

The clip depicts a tender moment between Tallulah and her father, Bruce, at a red carpet event. As the actor fielded questions from the press, young Tallulah amused herself by gently rubbing her father's shaved head and playing with his ears. Alongside the video, Tallulah wrote, "Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic," followed by a crying-laughing emoji.

Prompted by inquiries from followers in the comments section, Tallulah confirmed her autism diagnosis, marking the first time she has publicly acknowledged it. She revealed that she learned of her diagnosis during the previous summer, describing the revelation as a life-changing experience.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental condition characterized by challenges in social interaction, communication, and behavior. The National Institute of Mental Health describes ASD as a spectrum disorder due to the varying nature and severity of its symptoms among individuals.

Research indicates that women are often diagnosed with autism later in life compared to men. A 2019 study focusing on adult women diagnosed with autism revealed that many had struggled with feelings of being "wrong," "broken," or "bad" before receiving a diagnosis, which facilitated a shift towards self-compassion.

Tallulah's revelation received an outpouring of support and admiration from her followers, who commended her bravery in sharing her journey. Among the responses was a comment from her sister, Scout LaRue Willis, who noted Tallulah's stimming behavior in the video -- a term referring to self-stimulatory actions often associated with autism spectrum disorder.

Stimming, or self-stimulatory behavior, involves repetitive movements or sounds that individuals engage in to regulate their emotions. Although not exclusive to autism, stimming is commonly observed in individuals on the autism spectrum.

Tallulah engaged with her followers in the comments, expressing gratitude for their support and reminiscing about the cherished moment with her father. One commenter praised the heartwarming memory, referring to neurodiverse individuals as "neurospicy folx," a term that resonated with Tallulah. This prompted her to respond enthusiastically and tag her sister, Rumer Willis.

