Demi Burnett is getting candid about her dating life after her autism diagnosis.

In February 2020, Demi -- who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, revealed that she was diagnosed with autism after a psychological evaluation.

"I want is to have a better quality of life ❤️," she wrote on the Instagram post. "I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren’t alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn’t your fault ❤️."

In the latest episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast, the 29-year-old Bachelor alum told hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that she's not finding love.

"It's just rich of you to assume I've been on a date," she quipped to Ben and Ashley. "I have not, no I swear the only things that's happened that is in the past month, I've hung out with a guy and what I mean is he comes over for a few hours and then goes home."

Demi shared that the nameless man is also autistic and from the reality TV space. However, while he is coming to her house, they aren't being intimate.

"It's a date kind of, but we're just hanging out at my house and talk about our special interest. I've been celibate for two years, I'm not having sex," she says.

Demi credits her sobriety and her awareness of another person's personal hygiene as the reason she isn't into being intimate.

"Since I stopped drinking, I went back to my old high school ways of just being a prude," she says. "I don't know what it is, I think that I'm just kind of disgusted. The act of it is disgusting."

She continued, "When I was drunk, I didn't care about all of that stuff, but now that I am, I am very weird about all of that, and I can get so turned off so easily because of a smell."

Though she's been hanging out with a man, Demi revealed she is open to anyone.

"I want a woman," she said. "I really want a woman."

Demi's last public relationship was in 2020, when she was linked to Slater Davis. The pair ended their relationship, four months after going Instagram official. Demi was also in a relationship with Kristian Haggerty, whom she became engaged to during Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi opened up about her sobriety and how she will mark three years in July.

"It's been great," she says. "I would say the best thing is not being sick, not feeling sick. Not feeling like you're dying, that was the worst part for sure and the anxiety. Don't get me wrong, I still have anxiety but it's not about dying from drinking."

The Bachelor in Paradise star revealed that she was tired of feeling sick after falling into the cycle of drinking every day. However, she didn't go to rehab. Instead, she got the help from a stay at a hospital after suffering withdrawals at home.

"Once I got out the hospital didn't feel sick," she shares. "I feel better and I was like, I'm not gonna drink anymore, I'm gonna die if I do probably."

Demi admitted that since she has focused on her sobriety and anxiety, she is feeling good about her life.

"I'm great, I'm happy," she says.

