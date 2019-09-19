Tamar Braxton Reignites Feud With 'The Real' Hosts

Looks like Tamar Braxton just reignited a three-year feud with her former The Real co-hosts.

It all started on Wednesday when the 42-year-old singer appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and described her former colleagues as "catty."

The shady comments began after Williams asked Braxton about the possibility of rejoining The Real, which she was fired from in 2016.

"Here's the thing. I don't want to be anybody's marketing tool this season, no shade. I just wish everybody well and I just feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself," Braxton explained. "What if I was in a situation where I'm doing Braxton Family Values and it's very stressful, and then I'm doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back? What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch? I wouldn't be focused, I wouldn't be ready for my transformation, I wouldn't be ready for my elevation and that's where I've gotta go. I've got to go up and up and up. Period."

Williams took Braxton's side, shading The Real by saying, "Cute show, but they need you. And you were done dirty." Watch below:

Braxton later posted a series of allegations about who was responsible for her firing from The Real to Instagram. They have since been deleted, but not before fans on social media grabbed screenshots:

Of course in true Tamar fashion she hits reply with some receipts about Loni Love. Allegedly Loni was writing letters to get her fired while Tamar was in the hospital. The tea is real. pic.twitter.com/82ImMtrHNg — Black Culture News (@blackculturenew) September 18, 2019

Loni Love, who was name-dropped in the above posts, then took to Twitter to weigh in and share her side of the story.

"I know you are scared Tamar. But if you are going to accuse me of something do it to my face. But you can't handle the truth. I thought your apology was sincere... that was why I wanted you to come on the show. I can't wait for your next funny meme... let's go sis!!!"

Hmm Loni what Tamar sposed to be scared of though u was almost crying again today talking bout u lost gigs🤦🏾‍♀️ #tamarbraxtonpic.twitter.com/ofyehV4iOt — NIKKI (@braxtonthings) September 19, 2019

But that's not all... more of The Real cast responded, and everyone but Jeannie Mai had something to say.

"First of all, thank you for calling us a 'cute' show," Love said during the talk show's latest episode. "We are also an Emmy-winning show. Don't forget that."

Tamera Mowry-Housley backed Love up, saying, "I have been in the business for over 20 years. And my reputation is not one of cattiness. And I agree with you, Loni, it’s time. It’s time for me to say this. It’s time for women of color to stop putting each other down."

"I'm tired of it. It's unfair," she continued. "I worked hard on my character each and every freaking day. And everybody who was close to me knows that truth. What I don't like is that out there. The falseness."

Although the ladies of The Real ended their discussion about Braxton on a positive note (saying she's "still welcome" on the show), their earlier comments caused Braxton to go on a full-on Twitter rant.

"I woke up this morning minding my damn business.... smh," she wrote in a series of tweets. "Nene & Wendy cleared the air in PRIVATE then came on her show & it was positive! They don't want that. They want MORE drama," she wrote. "And here I am today mad & depressed because I allowed myself to engage with them on negativity when all I've been wrkn so hrs on positivity."

"I'm feeling defeated," she continued. "All my hard work & from one question, went down the drain. I'm just tired of it. I have so many positive amazing television shows coming and music and this always the focus. I honestly don't want to discuss them nor talk to or about them."

Because it’s lies!Nene& Wendy cleared the air in PRIVATE then came on her show & it was positive! They don’t want that.They want MORE drama.&here i am today mad &depressed because I allowed myself to engage with them on negativity when all I’ve been wrkn so hrs on positivity &❤️ https://t.co/zAriCtvswM — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) September 19, 2019

Not really. I’m feeling defeated 😔 all my hard work & from one question, went donwn the drain. I’m just tired of it. I have so many positive amazing television shows coming and music and this always the focus. I honestly don’t want to discuss them nor talk to or about them. https://t.co/Pc53ilTTw2 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) September 19, 2019

Braxton's latest move is a drastic change from how she was feeling in June, when she apologized to her co-stars after getting fired from the show. Taking to Instagram, she posted a joy-filled video showing her at a water park while her song, "Free Fallin,'" played in the background. The song features lyrics like, "You're the joy in my pain, you're the sunlight in the rain."

"When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt," she captioned it. "Self-inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of The Real, Lyanla, old and new friends and whomever else I've EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn't know love to show you love."

Braxton has since deleted that apology, however. Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tamar Braxton Apologizes to 'The Real' Co-Stars 3 Years After Abrupt Exit

'Braxton Family Values' Sneak Peek: Tamar Braxton Compares 'Celebrity Big Brother' to Prison (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton Talks 'Starting My Career All Over Again' Without Estranged Husband Vince Herbert (Exclusive)

Related Gallery