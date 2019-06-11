Three years after her shocking exit from The Real, Tamar Braxton is “Free Fallin’” in love, prompting an apology to her former co-hosts.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to make amends with those she has hurt in the past.

Braxton posted a joy-filled video showing her spending time with boyfriend David Adefeso at a water park while her song, “Free Fallin,’” played in the background. The song features lyrics like, “You’re the joy in my pain, you’re the sunlight in the rain.”

Her caption then explained how Adefeso, a wealth strategist, had given her a newfound understanding of love.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt,” she wrote. “Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me.”

“I didn’t know love to show you love,” she continued. “Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso 🌟.”

Braxton abruptly left The Real in 2016, amid speculation that she was not getting along with her co-hosts.

Monday’s post came shortly after Adefeso took to Instagram, sharing a lengthy post about his journey with Braxton.

“When I met my @tamarbraxton 12 months ago she was angry, distraught and almost-completely broken,” he captioned a screenshot of his phone which featured a photo of the couple in the background. “She'd lost her family, her friends, her job and was estranged from her mom and sisters who she loves so much.”

“While her behavior was a significant cause of these misfortunes, it took me a while to recognize that there were other equally valid causes, including being repeatedly assaulted by men in her life she trusted (first physically as a child, then emotionally later on in life by deeply aggressive and utterly controlling romantic relationships); finally culminating in the continuing psychological damage brought on by working on a TV show she feels utterly shackled to due to contract terms,” he continued.”

Adefeso went on to explain how he endeavored to be loving, kind and gentle to help Braxton overcome her demons and successfully turn her life around. He then called for “black men who are in relationships with our beautiful black women” to support and protect their partners, especially those who, like Braxton, had experienced “physical and emotional abuse, endemic marginalization, controlling romantic relationships and desertion by black men.”

Braxton replied to Adefeso's post with gushing words of her own.

“My David. There are no words,” she commented. “Just like the day we met. I’m completely speechless. I’m at our home waiting for you to walk through the door to greet MY KING the way her Queen should. I’ve never known a man to love me AND my scars!! I’ve never even heard of that before.”

“I appreciate your Patience as I continue to work on myself,” she continued. “To be better not only for myself and beans but for YOU!! You are worth leaving my painful, self righteous, self absorbed, attention seeking, sometimes Pathetic past behind. Which is hard because pain, having it or causing it has become comfortable because I only knew the pain. Now I know true love and I’m working really hard to replace that painful 'fulfillment' with your unconditional Love and support.”

Braxton opened up about moving on from her split with Vince Herbert while stopping by ET Live in April. A few days later, she discussed finding love again while making her red carpet debut with Adefeso at the Braxton Family Values season six premiere.

"Right now, we're just really enjoying each other," she said. "[We’re] having an amazing time getting to know each other."

See more on Braxton below.

