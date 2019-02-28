Branches are out on season six of Braxton Family Values!

After a rocky season five, which culminated in the family sitting down to work out their issues with Iyanla Vanzant, the sisters are back with a whole new set of highs and lows, including new love, career accomplishments and a devastating family loss. Only ET has the exclusive first look at Braxton Family Values' season six supertease, showcasing the moments of light -- and shade -- in store for the sisters.

Tami, Towanda, Traci, Trina and Toni can all seemingly agree that Tamar'sCelebrity Big Brother win and Toni's GRAMMY nominations are things to be celebrated, however, the sisters go head to head over Tamar and Toni's new relationship statuses.

"Maybe I'm not engaged anymore," Toni teases in the clip as Traci gets into a heated argument with Birdman. "I'm not ready to talk about it."

Tamar appears to have a new love in her life following her split from husband Vincent Herbert, while Trina deals with the death of her ex-husband, Gabe Solis, from cancer.

Through it all, the teaser promises a "shocking twist." Watch in the video player above.

ET spoke with Tamar earlier this month after she was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother's second season. She couldn't help but gush about her mystery boyfriend, who seems to become a focus on BFV.

"I hope so!" she joked when asked if she and her man were still dating. "It's been 30 days."

"He's not in the business, so he's probably tired of my shenanigans by now," she added. "But I feel like we have something really, really special. He's a great guy and my son really likes him a whole lot."

See more in the video below.

Braxton Family Values returns Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

