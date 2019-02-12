Tamar Braxton couldn’t join her sister, Toni Braxton, at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards (because she’s currently cooped up at the Celebrity Big Brother house) but ET made sure the songstress got a special message on the red carpet.



“Hi Toni, it’s your youngest baby sister, Tamar!” she said in a previously recorded clip, which was presented to Toni. “I’m gonna tell you something. I surely miss you today, giving you love and greetings and go knock ‘em dead from the Big Brother house. I love you so much. I’m so proud of you.”

That’s when Tamar got extra sisterly, prodding to make sure Toni is staying on top of her game as she takes a break from her tour.



“You better be taking care of yourself,” the younger sister added in the clip. “You better be on the strict regimen that we talked about being on, so you can enjoy this whole amazing sold-out tour that you’re on. I love you so much. I’m so proud.”



Afterward, Toni admitted that the two have a GRAMMYs tradition — picking out the gorgeous gowns they’re going to wear to the star-studded event together.



“I miss my sister. We usually pick out our dresses for the GRAMMYs. So I did this without her help," Toni said.



Although she didn’t have her sister's opinion, Toni still managed to stun fans in a sheer purple gown featuring an elaborate geometric design while also showcasing her signature curves.



Earlier in her chat with ET, she lamented Tamar’s absence while she’s away filming, even admitting that it feels like her sister is behind bars.



“She’s in jail,“ Toni said. “I feel like my sister’s in jail. And I miss her but I think she’ll be home this week, maybe?”



Fans will just have to wait and see!



