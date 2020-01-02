Tana Mongeau took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Jake Paul are stepping back from their high-profile, whirlwind relationship.

"OK i don’t rly know how to do a 'we’re taking a break' post & this is weird as f**k," the 21-year-old YouTuber wrote, alongside a snapshot of herself and Paul laying with their pet puppy. "I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives."

"I’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did," she added. "I’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me."

Mongeau also made a somewhat confusing reference to her and Paul's apparently not-legally-binding marriage, writing, "Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything!"

"No need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love," she continued. "I love u Jakey. thank u for this past year."

In response, Paul commented on the post simply, "Wuv u."

Soon after, Paul shared the same photo and revealed that both he and Mongeau had written their break-up announcements while lying side by side.

"As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems," Paul wrote. "I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅."

"I wouldn’t change anything that happened," Paul added, "We’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds."

The 22-year-old YouTube star said that, despite the split, both of them were in good spirits.

"Our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now," he explained. "The last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating 'what happened' we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3."

The news of their decision to take a break from their relationship comes just days after Mongeau shared an emotional 40-minute video to YouTube where she got candid about how deeply unhappy she's felt since exchanging vows with Paul at their high-profile wedding ceremony in July.

She went on to call Jake's influence "a drug," adding, "I loved the time I spent with Jake so much and who I felt like he was making me.... I loved who I was when I was with him so much that I kind of put on rose-colored glasses. I realized I would do anything to feel this feeling forever."

"The second that Jake and I got married, I just feel like everything changed... I think the second he said, 'I do,' to me, he was like, 'Now what?' I think he was also over it. I don't blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work," she recalled.

And though she opened up about the difficulties in her relationship, Tana confirmed she is "still with Jake" and insisted that this was not a "hate video."

"I always want to be close with Jake, no matter what. I shared one of the craziest times of my life with this person and we were a team and he made me feel some of the best feelings I've ever felt just as a person, but also some of the worst. I feel I should have been far more transparent with him and myself and the world, but I just couldn't," she said. "Jake could f**king kill my whole family, I will always love him. I will always have a bond with him that I don't ever see myself having with anyone else."

Check out the video below to hear more.

