Tana Mongeau has a lot of love for Noah Cyrus, but they aren't dating.

After rumors circulated that the two might be an item -- which Cyrus shut down -- the 21-year-old internet star set the record straight, telling ET that she might have been the one to ignite the gossip.

"To be real, I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title," Mongeau told ET's Oscar Gracey at the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday. "I just love being around Noah. There's something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me. She's so real, she's so raw. The way she turns her emotions into art and cares about mental health and was born into this life, but turns it into something beautiful, is so inspiring to me. And I love to kick it with her."

"There is no tea. Like, that is the tea on that," she confirmed. "I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess."

Meanwhile, Mongeau has a slew of projects in the works, from new music, shows and clothing line. What’s the possibility of collaborating with Cyrus? Mongeau said, "never say never."

"Noah and Miley's music are some of the biggest things that have inspired me musically," she explained. "Their lyricism, their melodies, their voices, their authenticity, all of that, has always inspired me. Never say never to anything. Noah has inspired a lot of stuff that I've been working on recently. So you never know what's in store."

Mongeau also shared that her new music is very personal and will include inspiration from her relationship with Jake Paul.

"All of my music, upcoming, is like, straight bawling in the studio, writing about what's in my soul," she teased, adding, "I want a lot of the projects I release in 2020 to be stuff people haven’t heard me say, stuff that I have been keeping in the entire year. The real me."

"I think love is always going to inspire so much art, whether it's going through sh*t or being so in love and I've kind of written about all of it and I'm excited," she noted

As for what she wants to leave behind as the calendar turns over: "The only thing I want to leave behind in 2019 is anything that's inauthentic, to be real. I think it's very easy to get caught up in the world of press and maintaining an image and maintaining this highlight reel that the world expects. We all do it on our Instagrams. 2020, for me, is a really big year of realness and authenticity and being who I am. I gotta get back to that."

See more of ET's Streamy Awards coverage in the video below.

