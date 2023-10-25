Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and husband Todd Kapostasy have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via surrogate following years of fertility struggles.

The excited parents -- who tied the knot in 2017 -- shared their gleeful news Wednesday on their podcast, Unexpecting, and brought out the newest addition to their family at the end of the episode, officially introducing the world to Georgie Winter Lipinski Kapostasy.

Lipinski, 41, has been open about their difficulty getting to this point and has previously spoken out about their five years of miscarriages, her endometriosis diagnosis, and multiple rounds of IVF.

In the end, the figure skater -- who was just 15 when she won gold in 1998 -- decided that the best pathway to parenthood for them would be to bring on a surrogate to help them achieve their dream of having a family.

In an Instagram post, Lipinski wrote that it's "surreal" to finally reveal that their daughter has arrived and that she is "experiencing a feeling of happiness" unlike anything she has ever felt before.

"This little embryo that Todd and I made together has come to life! We are so grateful and forever thankful for our surrogate. Mikayla, thank you for carrying her safely into our arms," Lipinski wrote, thanking her surrogate.

While the figure skater said she wished they hadn't had to endure the emotional roller coaster of their fertility journey -- complete with shots, surgeries and multiple egg retrievals -- she wrote that she is glad she never lost faith in her dream of being a mom.

"I wish we never went through it but I'm grateful that somehow I found the strength to keep going when I thought I couldn’t because we got very lucky. Georgie, we have thought about you for half a decade. You are so loved. You are EVERYTHING," the beaming mom shared on social media alongside a picture of her new bundle of joy.

The pictures Lipinski shared came from a sit-down with People in which she dolled "baby Gigi" up in a "Mommy's little ice skater" onesie and adorable knitted ice skating booties.

She told the outlet that the lack of sleep from the newborn's arrival has been the "best tired" she's ever felt and that she wouldn't trade it for the world.

"I dreamt about this for so long," Lipinski said. "A crying baby, sleepless nights. Even when I'm like, 'Okay, take an hour nap,' I'm almost too excited. I'm like, 'She's there. Just watch her a little longer."

In her post and the most recent podcast episode, the new mom also took a moment to send love to anyone in a similar situation who is struggling with their own fertility journey and hopes of starting a family.

The host got emotional detailing why she has a hard time saying just how happy she is with her new baby as she knows the pain of being on the other side and waiting for your time to come.

"I know what it's like to listen to other people's success and like happy endings when you think it's never happening for you," she said before wiping away a tear. "I want you guys to understand that like I can't change the ending of my journey, but I see you and know I was you for so long."

"I just want you to know that I'm rooting for you," she said.

