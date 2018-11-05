Taraji P. Henson is not someone who lets insecurities get her down.

“As humans, we all have them. But I try not to give them power,” the Empire actress tells ET’s Nischelle Turner while at the premiere for Ralph Breaks the Internet. “I try not to feed into them.”

Despite her confidence, Henson admits there are fleeting “moments” when she notices things that aren’t flattering about herself. “Like yesterday, I was sitting on the stage … and my knees just looked really fat,” she recalls. “I looked down and was like, ‘Oh my god.’”

But not one to succumb to that self-doubt, she quips: “You know what? I'd rather have fat knees than knobby knees!”

Later, when talking about conquering fears, Henson admits she’s been afraid of “loss in general.”

“Life is fleeting, time is ticking. We’re sitting here and we got five minutes that we will never get back,” she says, adding that she’s “learning to enjoy the now and embrace the unknown because that’s life. You have no control.”

In the new animated film -- a sequel to Wreck-It Ralph -- Henson voices Yesss, an algorithm that determines trending videos on the platform “BuzzTube.” She’s one of the many A-list actors lending their voices to the movie -- other names in the flick include, Alfred Molina, Bill Hader and Gal Gadot. The new film finds Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) searching the internet for a replacement steering wheel to fix Vanellope’s Sugar Rush game console.

Ralph Breaks the Internet debuts in theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

