Taraji P. Henson is spilling all about her sweet proposal from Kelvin Hayden!

The 48-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and dished about how her now-fiance popped the question back in May.

"It was Mother's Day. I was filming in Atlanta. I told him, I said, 'I'm going to come for Mother's Day.' I [was] going to fly my son out because his birthday is always on or around Mother's Day," Henson said. "So I go and apparently he had spoken to [my son] Marcel already. Marcel knew. He took me to the restaurant where we had our first date."

The Empirestar, who said she "had no idea" that a proposal was coming, recalled being sentimental once in the restaurant. "We're in the restaurant and I'm like, 'Babe, remember we sat there? Oh my god, this is so sweet!'"

Hayden, 35, then told Henson that his friend, Ronald, was celebrating his birthday in a back room of the restaurant, and so the couple headed there to say hello.

"So I get back in the back room and there's a violinist playing 'Adorn' by Miguel, which is one of our favorite songs, and I go, 'When has [Ronald] been into instruments?' So I turn around. I'm putting two and two together. I see a photographer... and I turn around and he's already down on one knee," Henson revealed. "Of course I'm crying and gushing. My lashes come off [and] they look like a spider on the floor. And then the rest is history."

"But he got me good!" the Hidden Figures star added of her fiance, whom she called "a romantic guy."

When it comes to the wedding, Henson is focused on keeping it simple and stress-free.

"[The wedding will be] family [and our] closest friends. Really simple. I don't want to be stressed," she said. "I was thinking maybe we'll have a cookout and you go, 'ding ding ding' and make people turn around and go, 'Oh, they're doing it now.'"

She continued, "I just don't want to be stressed, but I know my mom and everybody wants the wedding... I'm going to do it. It's going to be small, though. It's not going to be a bunch of press there. Very private."

Back in May, Henson recounted her precious proposal story to ET.

“I think he was trying to wait, and he couldn't wait, 'cause he had the ring, and I guess it was burning a hole in his pocket,” Henson recalled at the time.

Of her ring, Henson only had lovely things to say. “It's perfect,” she gushed. “It's not too big. It's not too gaudy. It's just perfect. He did great.”

While she's clearly thrilled to be engaged, Henson told ET that they're in no rush to tie the knot. “We're talking a year from now, and I know how fast that's going to go, so it's a lot," Henson said. "I'm trying to just enjoy being blissfully engaged for a minute.”

Here's more on Henson's upcoming nuptials:

RELATED CONTENT:

Taraji P. Henson Can Hear Men's Inner Thoughts in 'What Men Want' Trailer

How Taraji P. Henson Was Inspired by 'Fatal Attraction' to Have Her Own 'Glenn Close Moment' (Exclusive)

Taraji P. Henson Dishes on Fiance Kelvin Hayden’s Romantic Proposal (Exclusive)

Related Gallery