After just one season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Taylor Armstrong is leaving the show.

On Wednesday, the Housewife, 52, took to Instagram to announce her departure from the series ahead of the upcoming 18th season.

"Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life. I've made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18," Armstrong wrote in her Instagram announcement.

In the photo carousel, the TV personality shared a series of photos including her own headshot for the show and pictures alongside her fellow castmates on the series, including Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and more.

"P.S. Adding season 17 to my IMDb. 😉🍊," she shared, adding a Real Housewives of Orange County hashtag to the bottom of the post.

It's unclear at this time what led to her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County. ET has reached out to Bravo and Armstrong for comment.

Armstrong made Bravo history in 2022 after it was announced she would be the first-ever Housewife to transfer franchises after originally starting her TV personality career on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The mom of one was an original cast member on RHOBH from seasons 1 through 3 alongside other titans of the franchise including Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.

From seasons 4 through 6, she appeared as a guest on the show before officially retiring from that show in 2016.

She later went on to appear in season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which filmed in September 2021 at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in The Berkshires.

Prior to her Bravo debut, Armstrong appeared on an episode of The Hills in 2008, two years before she first graced television screens as a Housewife.

