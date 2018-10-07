Taylor Kinney can't stop gushing about ex-girlfriend Lady Gaga and her role in the critically acclaimed film A Star Is Born.

The Chicago Fire star spoke to ET on Saturday at the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, where he heaped praise upon his ex, who stars alongside Bradley Cooper in a remake of the 1937 classic. He told ET's Lauren Zima that he knew that Lady Gaga had it in her to crush a role like this.

"I’ll tell you that I’m really proud. I don’t know. It’s watching someone live their dream, so, continued success and I hope it keeps climbing," he told ET. "The sky is the limit."

Kinney and Gaga got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2015, but split in 2016 after five years together. Despite the emotional breakup, the two have cheered one another on ever since. In September, Kinney gushed about how proud he was of her for taking on the role.

On Saturday, he said he wasn't surprised that she nailed the character.

"No, there was no glass ceiling. Ever! She’s always inspiring and I really do – I hope it does really well, and I know it’ll mean the world to her that I think everybody is receptive and yeah, I wish her the best," he said.

The Carousel of Hope Ball he was attending is a biannual event to raise money to cure diabetes through the Children's Diabetes Foundation. It has raised more than $110 million dollars since its inception in 1978. Saturday's event was emceed by Jay Leno and featured an award given to Robert DeNiro.

"I was able to have a couple items up for auction – I got the entire cast of Chicago Fire to sign a helmet, a couple of the Cubs players to sign jerseys," Kinney told ET. "I feel humbled to be a part of [it] and I’m lucky to come."

