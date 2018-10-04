All Lady Gaga's Acting Roles Leading Up to 'A Star Is Born'

A star was actually born nearly 20 years ago.

Lady Gaga may be making her feature film debut in a leading role with A Star Is Born, but she was working as an actress long before she became the pop star she is today.

The "Til It Happens to You" singer studied method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York City for 10 years and appeared in a number of uncredited roles at the start of her career. She nabbed one of those roles when she was just 15 years old, appearing on a 2001 episode of The Sopranos.

Here are all of Gaga's acting roles, leading up to A Star is Born:

2001: The Sopranos

Gaga was still Stefanie Germanotta when she was cast as Girl at Swimming Pool #2 in The Sopranos' ninth episode of season three, titled, "The Telltale Moozadell."

2012: Men in Black 3

More than 10 years later -- and four years after she dropped her debut album, The Fame -- Gaga appeared again, uncredited, as Alien on TV Monitors in Men in Black 3.

2013: Machete Kills

Gaga got to really show off her acting chops (outside of her many music videos, of course) alongside Danny Trejo in Machete Kills, where she played La Camaleón.

2014: Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

The following year, Gaga starred as Bertha opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

2015: American Horror Story: Hotel

Gaga returned to television in 2015 for Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Hotel -- and made quite an entrance on set.

"I threw up on the way [to set]," Gaga admitted to ET in between shooting scenes on her first day of the FX series. "In a Ziploc bag. In my Rolls-Royce..."I don't know why I thought that was funny, but it's funny!"

"The thing is, you think you can't get anything past him, but then he met me," she added of Murphy.

The AHS boss couldn't be a bigger fan of Gaga, however. See what he told ET of the superstar in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Every Jaw-Dropping Look Lady Gaga Has Worn For the 'A Star Is Born' Press Tour

Lady Gaga Reveals Giant 'Star Is Born' Gift From Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga Looks Like a Renaissance Queen at the London Premiere of 'A Star Is Born'

Related Gallery