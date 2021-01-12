Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn hit the outdoors!

The couple was photographed holding hands and taking a brisk walk in London. During their rare outing, the "Lover" singer wore a navy coat with blue jeans, black rain boots, a fuchsia beanie and floral face mask. The 29-year-old actor, on his end, wore a dark puffer jacket, jeans and a black beanie. He and Swift, 30, wore matching boots.

The pair was accompanied by Alwyn's mother, Elizabeth Alwyn, who looked cozy in a mustard-colored coat and beige slacks. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people in the U.K. can only go out with their "support bubble."

Swift and Alwyn appear to be stronger than ever. The two collaborated on Swift's latest album, Folklore, with the actor -- going under the pseudonym William Bowery -- even co-writing a number of her songs, among them "Betty" and "Exile."

Last month, a source told ET that the singer's beau of four years has been a "great support system" as she's dealt with not only the global threat of the coronavirus, but also her own mother's health battle.

"Joe has provided such a great support system for Taylor. He is the one constant in her life that she can truly rely on," ET's source said. "Joe has helped Taylor with her music, inspiring it. She is so grateful for him and in love with him. He is her cheerleader and rock. They have spoken about their future together and they love celebrating the holidays together."

Swift also shared some insight into her private relationship, telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music that she and Alwyn bonded over sad songs.

"Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music," she revealed in mid-December. "We write the saddest [songs]. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?... It was a surprise that we started writing together. But in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes."

"He's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs," she added.

