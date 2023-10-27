Taylor Swift is ringing in her new era with old friends. The "Cruel Summer" singer celebrated the eve of her 1989 (Taylor's Version) album release with a stylish night out in New York City alongside two of the three Haim sisters.

The 33-year-old pop star stepped out with Alana Haim and Danielle Haim to grab dinner at Holiday Bar in the East Village on Thursday night, while Este Haim appeared to be absent from the gettogether. Swift wore the same preppy ensemble she was photographed in earlier that day, covering her oversized Stella McCartney rugby shirt with a mustard colored trench coat. She accessorized with a tan crossbody Tod's bag and brown knee-high Prada boots, wearing her hair down and relaxed while rocking her signature red lip.

In a video captured by a fellow diner and published by Page Six, Swift appeared to greet an unidentified man with a hug by their table. The eyewitness told the outlet that the group was "animated," singing and dancing together inside the eatery.

Later in the night, Swift and Alana were pictured leaving the restaurant arm-in-arm.

On Friday at midnight Eastern time, Swift dropped her highly anticipated new rerecord: 1989 (Taylor's Version). Her latest project comes nine years after the original 1989 was released to critical acclaim.

The new additions to the album included "Slut (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," "Say Don't Go (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," "Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," "Suburban Legends (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" and "Is It Over Now (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)."

The album also includes the original versions of some of Swift's most classic songs, specifically four of her top 10 biggest hits. "Wildest Dreams" (#10), "Bad Blood" (#8), "Blank Space" (#4) and "Shake It Off" (#1) all come from the 2014 version and are all prominently featured on the list of her most chart-topping songs, according to Billboard.

Also on the album are new versions of fan favorites such as "Clean," "New Romantics," "Welcome To New York" and "Style."

In another new twist for the artist, 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the first of her rerecorded albums to not include new features from her musician friends. However, Kendrick Lamar does appear on the deluxe edition in a rerecorded version of their "Bad Blood" remix.

For their part, Haim previously collaborated with Swift for her 2020 Evermore track, "No Body No Crime." The trio opened for Swift on both her 1989 World Tour in 2015 and, more recently, on select dates of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Earlier on Thursday, Swift reportedly joined Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy at Bradley Cooper's home amid rumors that Swift could be involved in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Swifties have been vocal in their desire to see the star appear as Dazzler in the film.

"They sure are loud," Levy, the film's director, recently told The Wrap of Swift's fans. "I’m going across the board. 'No comment' because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see."

Swift took the NFL by storm recently when she was joined by Reynolds, Lively, Jackman and Levy -- as well as pal Sophie Turner and more -- at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at Met Life Stadium. Swift was on hand to support her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

