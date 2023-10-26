Look what you made him do! Jack Black stripped down to his boxers and then proceeded to perform a popular Taylor Swift track, and it was all for a worthy cause.

This all went down Wednesday night at the famed Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, where he and a slew of celebrities were in attendance for the Give Back-ular Spectacular! event, a fundraiser to help support film and TV crew members affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The likes of Rachel Bloom, Bryan Cranston, Lily Tomlin, Jeremy Allen White and Dax Shepard were in attendance, but it was the School of Rock star who stole the show with his amazing rendition of Swift's "Anti-Hero." You can see in video shared on social media showing the 54-year-old comedic genius onstage with a mic when he suddenly, out of nowhere, took off his shirt and pants until he was left with only his colorful boxers and socks.

He then started to "work the crowd" and asked them if they had any song requests. Someone shouted Swift's "Anti-Hero," and the actor shot back, "I know that one. Everyone knows that f**king song."

Black then headed back onstage and belted out the chorus, "It's me / hi / I'm the problem / it's me." The video cuts short, but it seemed as though he didn't know the entire chorus. Either way, Black gave a hilarious rendition of the popular track off Swift's 2022 Midnights album.

In fact, the person who recorded the performance tweeted, "Watching Jack Black strip and then serenade us with Taylor Swift wasn't on my bingo card for 2023."

But this is kinda Black's thing. Fans will remember that last November he stripped down to red Speedos and danced to Cardi B's "WAP." And, yes, that was just as hilarious.

By the way, the event -- featuring performances by Jason Alexander, LeVar Burton, Lil Dicky, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Ray Romano and Penn & Teller, among others -- raised close to $500,000.

Scroll for photos of Black doing his thing in Los Angeles.

