Taylor Swift Concert Breaks Curfew at Levi’s Stadium

Taylor Swift is used to breaking records, but now she’s breaking curfew.
On Friday, the Shake It Off singer performed at Levi’s Stadium and ran past the venue’s 11 p.m. curfew, when she performed until 11:38 p.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers and sits within a residential neighborhood in Santa Clara. Since its 2016 opening, the stadium has grappled with noise issues. It has a strict ordinance that states the stadium must go dark at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. In a partial concession to event organizers, the Santa Clara City Council decided in 2021 to permit up to five non-NFL events each year to extend until 11 p.m.
The 33-year-old is in good company when it comes to blowing past the curfew time. Previous offenders include the Rolling Stones (2019), U2 (2017), Coldplay (2017) and Beyoncé, who broke the curfew on her own in 2016 and again on her co-headlining tour with husband and rapper Jay-Z in 2018.
Swift had a good reason for breaking the curfew, her surprise songs. First of the evening, Right Where You Left Me. Long-time collaborator Aaron Dessner even joined in for the song from her 2020 album, Evermore.
Swift continued her set with her second surprise song, Castles Crumbling, one of the six previously unreleased songs included on this year’s re-recording of her third studio album from 2010, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Friday night’s show marked the first time Swift played the song live.
When U2 broke curfew at Levi’s Stadium in 2017, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor fined the 49ers $1,000, the standard amount for a noise violation.
Swift is scheduled to perform a second sold-out concert at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, July 29.
