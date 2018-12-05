Surprise!

Taylor Swift stunned fans when she turned up on stage at an LGBTQ event thrown by her pal Jack Antonoff on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old hitmaker was joined by singer, Hayley Kiyoko, to duet on an acoustic version of Swift’s hit, “Delicate,” from her Reputation album.

Rocking at as she strummed along on a black guitar, the singer appeared to have a blast at the annual Ally Coalition benefit concert.

“Thank you guys so much,” she said after embracing Kiyoko and walking off stage amid cheers following the performance.

Taylor Swift and Hailey performing at the Ally Coalition pic.twitter.com/vk5D2wgkCI — omarxnyc (@omarxnyc) December 6, 2018

The Ally Coalition is a non-profit organization which works towards LGBTQ equality.

Other songstresses performing at the event included Regina Spektor and Lana Del Rey, who debuted a new country song, with Antonoff.

Lana Del Rey performing a new country song pic.twitter.com/wMhRCsPysx — omarxnyc (@omarxnyc) December 6, 2018

