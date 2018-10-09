Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks’ Nasty Feud Breaks the Internet

In what is shaping up to be the Twitter war of 2018, Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks continued to throw social media shade at each other on Tuesday.

It all started on Sept. 30, when Kanye West posted a photo of his MAGA hat on Instagram, writing that it “represents good and America becoming whole again,” then raising the idea of abolishing the 13th amendment.

Along with several stars, such as Chris Evans, Del Rey was not impressed, leaving a comment on the post blasting West’s support of President Donald Trump. “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country, but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level,” she wrote, before comparing West and Trump as narcissists.

Banks got wind of the comment and jumped into defense mode for West.

“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too,” Banks tweeted. “To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally.”

“Don’t use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware when there is SO MUCH MORE bootleg witchcraft you could be doing to TRY and take down 45,” she added. “Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy. In fact, your selective outrage makes YOU. The enemy. You approve of ASAP rocky because his victims weren’t white. You’re exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against…”

Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to “pretend” to be an ally. https://t.co/34VEqiiy2t — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) September 30, 2018

On Tuesday, Del Rey fought back, threatening to “f**k you the f**k up,” if Banks braved confronting her in person.

“U know the addy,” she wrote in a series of tweets to Banks. “Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you -- I wouldn’t. I won’t not f**k you the f**k up. Period.”



“Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it,” she continued. “dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”

@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

Things then got uglier as Banks responded by making nasty remarks about Del Rey’s appearance, while encouraging her to invest in a waist trainer.

“First, we need her to call the surgeon who did her pointy Michael Jackson nose and ask for some kybella for those chicken patties!!” she wrote. “Next we need her to head over to Instagram and invest in some @FlatTummyCo lollipops and a $20 waist trainer!”

Del Rey’s response?



“I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA,” she hit back. “Your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail.”



Ouch!

Banks retorted with a series of sexually explicit tweets and further shots at Del Rey’s appearance, then questioned whether she should “be extra white woman and sue Lana for threatening me?” In another tweet, she shared a Billboard article about the feud and wrote, “She’s getting sued!”

Should I be extra white woman and sue Lana for threatening me? I thiiiiiink soo ! 😇 — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) October 10, 2018

Banks also shared a screenshot of text messages seemingly exchanged with West, who wrote, “You never blew it. There’s so much more to do,” in response to Banks informing him that Del Rey was “beefing with me.”



Naturally, Twitter-loving Chrissy Teigen weighed in on the drama, humorously tweeting, “I also won’t not f**k anyone the f**k up except Lana and Banks now I’m terrified, but others, for sure believe THAT.”

I also won’t not fuck anyone the fuck up except Lana and Banks now I’m terrified, but others, for sure believe THAT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 9, 2018

See more on celebrity feuds below.

