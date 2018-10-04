Chrissy Teigen was just in the hot seat -- and it made her spill all the tea!

The 32-year-old model takes the Hot Ones challenge in Thursday's seventh season premiere of the web series. The YouTube show by First We Feast challenges celebs to an interview while they eat wings of progressing spiciness. Teigen was her usual no-holds-barred self, speaking about her sex life, what's really up with those awards show faces and her Twitter wars.

The Cravings author was delighted to learn that she and husband John Legend are frequently cited as a couple that people would like to have a threesome with.

"I love that," Teigen gushes to host Sean Evans. "Because it means we project this sexiness that we don't really have."

"We have it, but I think one of my questions yesterday was, 'How hard did you guys go at it after the EGOT?' I was like, 'Not hard,'" Teigen quips of her husband's recent accomplishment.

That EGOT success led to yet another viral moment for Teigen, who is no stranger to internet fame.

"That was me trying to avoid a face, by the way, and it was even worse," Teigen says of her recent reaction shot at the Emmy Awards. "I don't know how to just clap, apparently. I don't know how to do it... When they do that camera thing, they're two feet in front of, the red light comes on and that's what makes me nervous. I see that light go on and then I [do]... something stupid. If the light didn't come on I don't think these faces would happen. I get really nervous."

As for social media -- where she once got attacked on Twitter by cyclists, "That was a rough one for me," she says -- she understands its necessity but gets annoyed by its constant presence.

"I have to love it because it's why I am who I am. Those kind of stories get me on shows like Hot Ones, which is great," she notes. "... It is annoying because on Twitter, people follow you, they know your humor. And then once that gets translated into a story, everyone’s, like, leaving comments like, ‘Who cares?’ And I’m like, ‘That’s what I’m saying! Who cares? It was just a dumb tweet. It wasn’t meant to be some kind of think piece.’”

One recent controversial social media post had the mom of two playing with a bug with her 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

"I'm stupid. I'll do anything. I'll touch anything. But I probably shouldn't have brought my kid into it," she says. "I was like, 'Luna, touch it!' But I had a lot of entomologists and I had a lot of nature experts saying that it was very good for me to teach my daughter all things are living and breathing and beautiful... the hotel was apparently watching my Instagram too and they, like, ran over on a golf cart and they were like, 'Don't play with those!'"

time for another game of “what’s this bug!?”! pic.twitter.com/hwCAPLB2vv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

The heat-filled sit-down had some lasting consequences for Teigen. After filming the interview last month, Teigen had to go to the throat doctor. She revealed that the hottest sauce caused her tongue to "literally rip."

I did hot ones yesterday. Now I’m at my throat doctor pic.twitter.com/t3VgQ2OBaS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2018

That’s the one that got me. my tongue is literally ripped. https://t.co/4QYXbRChCc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2018

In another tweet, the model joked, "My eyebrows have gone rogue. My tongue is too large for my mouth."

My eyebrows have gone rogue. My tongue is too large for my mouth. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2018

On Thursday, Teigen revealed that it "took me two weeks of CBD pills to tame the constant twitching of my eyebrows."

It took me two weeks of CBD pills to tame the constant twitching of my eyebrows after “da bomb” - but I’ve never had a better interview. I love you guys. https://t.co/fESbo4UhNc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 4, 2018

