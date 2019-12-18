Taylor Swift's birthday celebrations continue!

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer turned 30 on Dec. 13, but that didn't stop her besties, Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk, from throwing her a mini surprise birthday party in their studio on Wednesday. Swift posted a photo of her sitting on a couch with a cake in her lap, while Antonoff and Sisk are beside her holding balloons. A second pic reveals giant pink balloons that spell out "Happy Birthday."

"Walked into the studio to a surprise birthday party from these two @jackantonoff & @sharp_stick - it’s equally wild and cozy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called Lover here last year. ♥️ " Swift wrote alongside her post.

Swift rung in another decade in her life by first performing at the Z100 Jingle Ball in NYC. She then threw herself a star-studded holiday-themed party with her closest pals, including Camila Cabello, Halsey, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and more. Before that, many other friends, fans and celebs posted heartwarming birthday messages on their social media.

ET caught up with the birthday girl on Monday at the Cats premiere, where she opened up about being a part of the musical and getting the chance to write an original song for it.

"That alone was just a life-changing dream-come-true moment for me," Swift said of penning the tune "Beautiful Ghosts," which is sung by Francesca Hayward -- playing the dancing cat Victoria -- while Swift's version will play over the film's closing credits.

"It's one of those songs that I feel like the movie doesn't make sense without that song. It's not like it was just a song that was stuck into the film," Swift explained. "This is a character that is a lead character in the film, and in the original Broadway production, she doesn't have a song."

See more in the video below.

