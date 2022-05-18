Graduation, Taylor’s version! Taylor Swift took the stage to deliver the commencement address during the New York University graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old singer stood onstage at New York’s Yankee Stadium and spoke to the graduating classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022. It marked the school's first in-person ceremony since the pandemic began.

Swift celebrated the occasion on Instagram, posting a picture of her father capturing the moment, where she wore her first cap and gown. “Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time - see you soon NYU 🥺🥰🗽,” the “All Too Well” singer wrote.

The GRAMMY-winning superstar smiled and waved as she made her way to the stage from the iconic tunnel.

Taking the stage, Swift shared her words of wisdom for the graduates and thanked her family.

Swift was honored with an honorary degree from the prestigious university and will receive an official diploma from NYU.

