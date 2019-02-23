Taylor Swift just made a couple's engagement even sweeter.

The "Love Story" singer helped one of her biggest fans surprise his boyfriend after he proposed to him this weekend. Alex Goldschmidt, whose been a longtime Swift fan and friend of the singer's, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of him and his fiance, Ross, beaming as they posed with Swift at Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles. In the pic, the blonde beauty wears a blue floral dress, dons red lip stick and has her hair in a ponytail.

In a video slideshow posted by Goldschmidt, who proposed to his partner, he explains how the singer's music has been a part of their relationship. He then welcomes Swift into the room, as everyone is visibly shocked and excited. After congratulating the couple, she then sings "King of My Heart," the song the pair was listening to when they got engaged.

"So Alex emailed me and said that he was going to do this and that there was a song that was very special to you two called ‘King of My Heart,'" Swift says. "I’ve been off tour for a while, but hopefully it’s alright. This is from Alex, but sung by me."

Swift, who has recently remained out of the spotlight, is gearing up to star in the film adaptation of the hit musical Cats, in which she will portray coquettish feline Bombalurina. ET spoke with her Cats co-star Jason Derulo this week, where he shared that he's "surprised every single day" by Swift's performance.

"I’m surprised every single day,” the 29-year-old pop star revealed to ET during a phone interview from London, England, after filming on Thursday. “You think you’ve heard Jennifer Hudson sing a million times until you hear her sing again. You think you’re used to that kind of voice and then you hear it again and you’re like, holy s**t! Same thing from Taylor Swift, you think you know what you’re going to get and something totally different happens. It’s so much talent in the room that you don’t know what to expect."

For more on the upcoming musical, watch below.

