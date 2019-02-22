Jason Derulo is having an “unbelievable” time shooting the film adaptation of the hit musical Cats, and he has feeling that fans will be surprised by the finished product, particularly the performances from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson.

"I’m surprised every single day,” the 29-year-old pop star revealed to ET during a phone interview from London, England, after filming on Thursday. “You think you’ve heard Jennifer Hudson sing a million times until you hear her sing again. You think you’re used to that kind of voice and then you hear it again and you’re like, holy s**t! Same thing from Taylor Swift, you think you know what you’re going to get and something totally different happens. It’s so much talent in the room that you don’t know what to expect."

The film, directed by Tom Hooper and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Angela Morrison, features a star-studded cast that also includes Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, and Rebel Wilson.

Swift confirmed last month that she will portray the role of the coquettish feline, Bombalurina. Hudson stars as Grizabella, McKellan plays Gus the Theater Cat, Elba is taking on the role of Macavity and Wilson plays the maternal feline, Jennyanydots. The plot centers around the Jellicles, a group of cats who meet for the Jellicle Ball, where the leader of the group picks a cat to ascend to the Heaviside layer for a rebirth.

Despite all of the big names on set, Derulo described the production as a “leveled playing field” where everyone learns from each other.

“It’s been unbelievable,” he said. “You have some singers who have never acted before, you have some actors who have never sung before, you have some dancers who haven’t done either. Everybody’s kind of at this leveled playing field and I think it’s kind of cool because everybody’s sort of learning something from each other.”

Cats is scheduled to debut on Dec. 20.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Derulo Debuts “Let’s Shut Up & Dance” Music Video With K-Pop Icons Lay Zhang & NCT 127 (Exclusive)

Jason Derulo Sings on Balcony After Canceled Prague Show -- Watch!

Jason Derulo Thanks Country Music Fans After Winning His First CMT Award