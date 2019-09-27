The annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has an incredibly star-studded lineup this year.

Performers at the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One include Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more. The tour kicks off in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Dec. 1 and will have stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Atlanta, before ending in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale on Dec. 22.

Swift will only be performing at the New York stop on Dec. 13 which will no doubt be highly anticipated, it being one of the first big performances she's booked since releasing her new album, Lover, before she goes on tour in summer 2020. Unfortunately, Swift won't be reuniting with Perry onstage -- as Perry is only scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles and Minneapolis/St. Paul dates -- however, Swift's stop also has scheduled performances by her good friend, Camila Cabello, as well as by the Jonas Brothers. In May, Swift told Ellen DeGeneres that she's on good terms with her ex, Joe Jonas, and that they both now laugh about when she memorably put him "on blast" on DeGeneres' show when she was 18.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. All other tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall. In addition, the CW Network will broadcast the event as a nationwide television special on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Check out which artists are performing at which stops below:

Tampa Bay, Fla. – Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2019 at Amalie Arena

Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX and AJ Mitchell.

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 at Dickies Arena

Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Lizzo, Lauv and Why Don’t We.

Los Angeles, Calif. – Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 at The Forum

Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani.

San Francisco, Calif. – Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at The Masonic

Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X and Quinn XCII.

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2019 at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, 5SOS, Why Don’t We, Monsta X and Lauv.

Philadelphia, Pa. – Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102's Jingle Ball 2019 at Wells Fargo Center

Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Monsta X, Why Don’t We and Lewis Capaldi.

New York, N.Y. – Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. EST – Z100's Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher.

Boston, Mass. – Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. EST – KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2019 at TD Garden

Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Lizzo and Why Don’t We.

Washington, D.C. – Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2019 at Capital One Arena

Halsey, Khalid, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, French Montana and Lewis Capaldi.

Chicago, Ill. – Dec.18, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 at Allstate Arena

Jonas Brothers, NF, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi.

Atlanta, Ga. – Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 at State Farm Arena

Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson.

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2019 at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale

Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, CNCO, Why Don’t We and Zara Larsson.

In 2017, Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri, made a surprise appearance at Jingle Ball in New York, where they introduced Swift before her performance. Watch the video below to see the cute moment:

