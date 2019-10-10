Taylor Swift has some new feline friends!

The "Lover" singer recently hung out with Jonathan Van Ness and met his cats. Needless to say, the Queer Eye star was thrilled and shared pics of Swift nuzzling with one of his pets, Genevieve.

"Aunt Taylor came to meet Genevieve and the other babies last night 😺😺😺😺 💕," he captioned the post.

Swift was clearly smitten with JVN's cat, writing: "Genevieve of the House Van Ness, First of Her Name, the Unscratched, Queen of Meows and nose boops, Catleesi of the East River, Breaker of Wine Glasses, and Mother of hairballs."

The 32-year-old hairstylist loved her response and posted it on his Instagram Story. "F**k me up with this caption. I wasn't ready," he remarked.

Instagram

Van Ness and his Queer Eye co-stars all made cameos in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down," and Antoni Porowski spoke with ET about what it was like to work with the musician and stage a tea party.

"It was so much fun," he shared. "The sets, there were details on that set that you probably couldn't see in the video. Everything was so carefully curated. It was fine English bone china with the porcelain that we were drinking from. There was a little honey bear from the 1930s that was solid glass to use to sweeten our teas. Like every single little thing."

"It was very Queer Eye approved," Porowski mused.

Here's more on Swift's friendship with the Queer Eye guys!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Rippon Shares Details on Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' Music Video Shoot (Exclusive)

Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' Video, Easter Eggs & Pride Theme

Why Katy Perry Agreed to Be in Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' Video

Related Gallery