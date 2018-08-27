Taylor Swift went back to her roots over the weekend!

On Saturday, the hit-making songstress performed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, where she treated fans to a blast from her past. The 28-year-old blonde bombshell performed her very first hit upon getting a record deal -- “Tim McGraw," -- but she didn’t stop there. She also had Faith Hill and her husband, the real, actual Tim McGraw, join her on stage to perform the song!

Swift began alone on the stage, playing the somber piano intro. About halfway through, Hill joined her as the crowd cheered. Then, just as the song was winding down, McGraw stepped out to sing along. Naturally, attendees were beside themselves.

“Taylor, thank you for inviting us to be a part of last night in Nashville!!” Hill, 50, captioned a photo of the trio embracing on stage afterward. “Your show was absolutely magical!”

McGraw, 51, also shared a photo from the performance along with this elated caption: “Man, how cool can it be for a guy?!! Thanx Taylor for having us on your stage...we had a blast!”

Taylor Swift brought out Faith Hill & Tim McGraw to sing “Tim McGraw” & somehow I’m still alive to tweet about it. #reptournashvillepic.twitter.com/oDtNWd7snk — Tyler Conroy🌈🎶 REP NASH (@tyvid5) August 26, 2018

📹 | Taylor, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill singing ‘Tim McGraw’ #repTourNashvillepic.twitter.com/Vp8iU6eVbE — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) August 26, 2018

Swift released the song in 2006, and spoke with ET at the time about the track. "Sometimes you take four hours to write a song but this song I wrote in 15 minutes," she said of the hit.

The touching performance marked Swift’s first date back after taking the briefest of breaks where she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn enjoyed a night out in London together.

While leaving Hawksmoor, a steakhouse in the Coven Garden district, the singer was spotted holding hands with the rising star. It was a rare public display of affection from the intensely private couple.

