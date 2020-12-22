Taylor Swift is a fan of Katy Perry's latest music video. Just one day after Perry, 36, released the music video for her track, "Not the End of the World," Swift, 31, took to Twitter to praise her.

The women formerly feuded, but publicly put their differences aside when Perry appeared in Swift's 2018 music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

"THIS IS GENIUS," Swift gushed alongside a gif of Zooey Deschanel smiling.

The Deschanel gif was a fitting one for Swift's tweet, as the actress appears in the "Not the End of the World" music video. In the music video, aliens mistake Deschanel for Perry, and, in an effort to save the world, the 500 Days of Summer actress plays along with the assumption.

After the music video's release, Perry and Deschanel did an Instagram Live together, and the musician revealed how she used to take advantage of their similar looks.

"When I first got to L.A., I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club," Perry admitted.

"Well, I know this," Deschanel revealed. "People were like 'I saw you!' But I'm such a goody two-shoes, and people kept going like, 'I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!'"

"Then everybody kept telling me about you, 'This girl Katy, she looks just like you,' and I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?'" Deschanel continued. "And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you're so pretty, and I was like, 'Oh, thank god. She's so pretty.'"

