These days, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have passed the olive branch (literally) and buried the “Bad Blood,” but things weren’t always so nice between to the two pop stars.

In her new Rolling Stone cover story, Swift, 29, opens up about how she and Perry, 34, discussed the impact their different astrological signs had on how they handle feuds and fights.

“Katy and I were talking about our signs… of course we were… we were talking about our signs because we had this really, really long talk when we were reconnecting and stuff,” Swift explains. “And I remember in the long talk, she was like, ‘If we had one glass of white wine right now, we’d both be crying.’ Because we were drinking tea.”

The high emotions were due to the two artists’ miscommunications over their past issues with one another.

“We’ve had some really good conversations. We were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other,” Swift shares. “She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’ So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception.”

Perry also opens up about the former feud on Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Yes, we made amends. It was actually just a misunderstanding,” Perry says of the fight, which was supposedly over “stolen” backup dancers. “But we have such big groups of people that like to follow us. And so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too and it was really unfortunate. But I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out.”

Perry also notes that she thinks her blossoming friendship with Swift is important for both of them because they’re some of the only people who can understand their unique circumstances.

“We have so much in common. There’s probably only about 10 people in the world that have the same things in common,” Perry notes. “I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges.’ We can help each other get through a lot because it’s not as easy as it seems sometimes.”

One star that Swift isn’t particularly eager to make amends with is Kanye West. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer did not play nice with the rapper in the story, specifically calling him out for the infamous phone call and his behavior at the 2015 MTV VMAs when Swift introduced him for the Video Vanguard Award.

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Says Big Machine Records CEO 'Betrayed' Her With Scooter Braun Deal

Taylor Swift Says Kanye West Is 'Two-Faced' and Dishes on 'Context' of That Infamous Phone Call

Taylor Swift Announces New Summer 2020 Tour Dates, Makes History

Related Gallery